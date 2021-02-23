Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

