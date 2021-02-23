Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.62.
