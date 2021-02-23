Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,411 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $68,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

