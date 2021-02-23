Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 5.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 1,072,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 911,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

