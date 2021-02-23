Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

