Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $358.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00187801 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

