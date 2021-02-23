Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. Avangrid also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

