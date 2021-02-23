Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 797,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.