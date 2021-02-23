Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Avantor stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

