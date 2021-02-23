Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $55.07 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00727737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.81 or 0.04588361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

