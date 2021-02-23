Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

