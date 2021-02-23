Axis DeFi Trading 30.8% Lower This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $915,687.26 and $120,445.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

