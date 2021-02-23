Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after buying an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 159,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.