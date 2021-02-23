Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,260 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,625. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

