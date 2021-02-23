Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 157,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,400. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

