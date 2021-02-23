Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 12,890 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 282,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 164,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,339. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

