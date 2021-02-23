Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryder System worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 167.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after purchasing an additional 189,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 179,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

R stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 9,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,510. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

