Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 923,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.