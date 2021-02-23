Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 262,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.