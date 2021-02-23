Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,102. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

