Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

