Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. 199,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $136.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

