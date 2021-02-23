Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 170,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.76 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

