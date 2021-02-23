Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 458,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,984. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

