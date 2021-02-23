Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

