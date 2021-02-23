Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,226. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -621.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.