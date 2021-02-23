Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

