Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,340 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 139,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,089. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.