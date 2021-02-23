Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after buying an additional 16,887,038 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,537,000 after buying an additional 7,255,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after buying an additional 4,941,316 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 73,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,808. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.