Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,485. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

