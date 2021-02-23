Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $6.67 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 99,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

