Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,501 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,163,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

