Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,837. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.