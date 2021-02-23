Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 4,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

