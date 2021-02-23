Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 220,375 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of IBDO stock remained flat at $$26.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

