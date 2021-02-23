Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,742,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,329,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 569,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,908. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.