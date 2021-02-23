Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 111,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. 201,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,474.18, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

