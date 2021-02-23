Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 646.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.55. 68,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,804. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

