Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

GNTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 30,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

