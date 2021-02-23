Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

UL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

