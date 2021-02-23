Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 284,286 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 486,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,195,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,158. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.