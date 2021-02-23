Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 184,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,491. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

