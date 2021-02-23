Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.93. 1,491,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,321,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.