B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $383.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

