Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 6,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

