Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,449.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after purchasing an additional 831,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

