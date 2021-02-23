Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 203,818 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

