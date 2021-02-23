Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67,875.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Banano has a market cap of $6.47 million and $67,875.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,560 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

