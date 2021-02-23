Banano Trading Down 20.3% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $52,066.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,560 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

