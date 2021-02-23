Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 35,862,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,783,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.