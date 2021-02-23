Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Banco Sabadell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BNDSY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 18,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

